LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced a partnership with the national nonprofit, EducationSuperHighway, to develop programs and implement best practices to address broadband affordability in the state.
According to the governor’s press release, an estimated 214,760 Arkansas households have access to a home broadband connection but are offline because they can’t afford to connect. This “broadband affordability gap” is the number one cause of the nation’s digital divide, keeps 18 million U.S. households offline, and disproportionately impacts low-income, Black and Latino Americans.
