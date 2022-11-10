The Rev. Dr. John C. Robbins, senior pastor of the Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock, will be the guest speaker for the Stay UMC Jonesboro worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Valley View Fine Arts Center, 2111 Valley View Drive.
The organization hosts services twice monthly. The services are intended for First United Methodist Church members and their families, but are open to anyone interested in the United Methodist Church.
