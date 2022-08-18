JONESBORO — Stay UMC Jonesboro has scheduled a grace and healing worship service for 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Valley View Fine Arts Center, 2111 Valley View Drive in Valley View Junior High School. The service will include communion, fellowship and music.

This will be the first in a series of twice-monthly services that the organization will sponsor in the wake of a vote by the First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro to disaffiliate from the worldwide United Methodist Church.