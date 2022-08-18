JONESBORO — Stay UMC Jonesboro has scheduled a grace and healing worship service for 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Valley View Fine Arts Center, 2111 Valley View Drive in Valley View Junior High School. The service will include communion, fellowship and music.
This will be the first in a series of twice-monthly services that the organization will sponsor in the wake of a vote by the First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro to disaffiliate from the worldwide United Methodist Church.
While this service is intended for FUMC members and their families, it is open to anyone interested in the United Methodist Church.
Arkansas Methodist Bishop Gary Mueller and District Superintendent John Fleming are assisting with coordinating these services.
The guest speaker for this week’s service will be the Rev. Ken Pearson, associate pastor of the Lakewood United Methodist Church in North Little Rock.
A native of Dermott, he graduated from McGehee High School and has also lived in Conway, Little Rock, Jonesboro and Newport.
Pearson earned a bachelor’s degree from Hendrix College in Conway and a master’s from Webster University in Little Rock.
