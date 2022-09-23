JONESBORO — The Rev. Stephen Coburn of Monticello will be the guest speaker for a worship service of Stay UMC Jonesboro at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Valley View School Fine Arts Center, 2111 Valley View Drive. The service will be live-streamed over the group’s Facebook page, Stay UMC Jonesboro.
Coburn retired last year after six years as superintendent for the Northwest District of the Arkansas Methodist Conference and almost 40 years in ministry. He began his first appointment in 1981, serving as the associate pastor at St. James UMC in Little Rock. His first full-time appointment as a senior pastor was at Bradley UMC.
