Steel companies donate $1 million to National Cold War Center

Pictured are members of the National Cold War Center Board of Directors and representatives of Nucor Steel Arkansas and Nucor-Yamato Steel Co. with a check representing gifts totaling $1 million presented by the companies during the center’s annual Gala on Nov. 5 in Blytheville.

 Submitted photo

BLYTHEVILLE — Nucor Steel Arkansas and Nucor-Yamato Steel Co. each presented $500,000 gifts to The National Cold War Center during the center’s “Cocktails and Cockpits” gala on Nov. 5.

The $1 million donation will aid ongoing efforts to make the center a major Delta tourism destination by sharing the unique history of one of the most pivotal conflicts in history.