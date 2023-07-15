CONWAY — Arkansas PBS and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art will present “Southern Storytellers: An Arkansas Storytelling Event” at 3 p.m. July 30 in the museum’s Great Hall, 600 Museum Way in Bentonville. The event will feature two well-known, native Arkansans, songwriter/Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning actor Mary Steenburgen and Academy-nominated and Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Qui Nguyen. Doors will open at 2 p.m. Registration is required for this free event at myarpbs.org/crystalbridgesevent.

“‘Southern Storytellers’ comes from our desire, as native Southerners, to show the South in an authentic light,” Courtney Pledger, CEO of Arkansas PBS, said in the announcement. “And, we can think of no better way to do that than through the experiences of the region’s writers and creators who are able to engage us, move us and take us to a deeper understanding of such a dynamic place and its people.”