CONWAY — Arkansas PBS and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art will present “Southern Storytellers: An Arkansas Storytelling Event” at 3 p.m. July 30 in the museum’s Great Hall, 600 Museum Way in Bentonville. The event will feature two well-known, native Arkansans, songwriter/Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning actor Mary Steenburgen and Academy-nominated and Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Qui Nguyen. Doors will open at 2 p.m. Registration is required for this free event at myarpbs.org/crystalbridgesevent.
“‘Southern Storytellers’ comes from our desire, as native Southerners, to show the South in an authentic light,” Courtney Pledger, CEO of Arkansas PBS, said in the announcement. “And, we can think of no better way to do that than through the experiences of the region’s writers and creators who are able to engage us, move us and take us to a deeper understanding of such a dynamic place and its people.”
The event celebrates the premiere of “Southern Storytellers,” a new three-episode docuseries from PBS, Arkansas PBS and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Craig Renaud that follows some of the region’s most compelling and influential contemporary creators to the places they call home – the communities that fertilize the stories they tell in books, songs, poems, plays, and on screens large and small.
The documentary series will air weekly at 8 p.m. Tuesdays on PBS from July 18 until Aug. 1 and can be seen via livestream and on-demand on PBS.org and the PBS App.
“There are so many tired stereotypes about the South,” filmmaker Renaud said. “I wanted to get past those – and the romanticizing – and present the complexity of this place.”
In addition to Steenburgen and Nguyen who will attend the Crystal Bridges event, two other high-profile Arkansans are featured in the series, songwriter/Academy Award-winning screenwriter/actor Billy Bob Thornton and Academy of Country Music Award-winning singer/songwriter Justin Moore.
Following a one-hour “Southern Storytellers” screening, Steenburgen, Nguyen and Renaud will join a panel discussion moderated by Pledger. The event will also feature local Arkansas storytellers sharing their stories of calling The Natural State home.
