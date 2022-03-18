Stephenson band to perform

PARAGOULD — The Kurt and Andrea Stephenson Band will perform at 7 p.m. March 28 at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St.
The concert featuring traditional bluegrass and a variety of acoustic music is the next KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday event.
The married couple Kurt and Andrea Stephenson are Arkansas State University graduates who have lengthy musical resumes. They met at a musical event in Mountain View almost 20 years ago.
Kurt Stephenson is a native of west Tennessee. He has won the National Bluegrass Banjo Championship and multiple Tennessee state banjo championships.
In addition to leading his own band with his wife, Kurt is a member of the group High Fidelity.
Andrea Stephenson is a native of Fordyce where she grew up performing bluegrass and gospel music with her family, the Nichols, at churches and bluegrass events around the region.
The Stephensons’ band includes father and son, Jeff and Daniel Smith, bringing four-part harmonies to the band’s performance and Corrina Rose Logston playing the fiddle.
All seating is general admission at $10 per person, payable by cash at the door.
Everyone 18 and younger will be admitted free.
Doors open to the theater at 6 p.m. and seating is first-come, first-served.
Advance tickets can be purchased at www.kasu.org/tickets.
