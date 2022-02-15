‘Stop Kiss' to open Friday

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University’s Department of Theatre will continue its 2021-22 season with “Stop Kiss” by Diana Son.
Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Additional performances will be 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25-26.
Performances will take place in the Simpson Theater, off the Grand Hall of Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, on the A-State campus.
“Stop Kiss” takes place after Callie meets Sara, and they unexpectedly fall in love. But unfortunately, their first kiss provokes a violent attack that transforms their lives in a way they could never anticipate. “Stop Kiss” was described by Variety as “A poignant and funny play about the way, both sudden and slow, that lives can change irrevocably.”
The cast includes theater majors Miraya Gerardo-Munguia of Searcy as Callie; Robyne Richards of Beebe as Sara; Norah Wilborn of Jonesboro as Detective Cole; Gavin Wilson of Berryville as George; Kaito Ito of Tokyo, Japan, as Peter; Kit Castellan of Poplar Bluff, Mo., as Mrs. Winsley/nurse; and Hayley Murry of Beebe as Mrs. Winsley/nurse.
The show is directed by DayDay Robinson, assistant professor of theater. Assistant directors include theater majors Tyler Jones of Beebe and Kori Denison of Batesville.
Tickets are $15 for the general public and $10 for seniors, children and A-State faculty and staff. A-State student tickets are free at the box office with a student ID.
They can be purchased from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at the First National Bank Arena Box Office, 217 Olympic Drive, by calling 870-972-2781 or online at astate.edu/tickets.
