JONESBORO — Storytime returns at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library for the summer season starting Tuesday.
The library will be hosting sessions for families, including Family Storytime and Tiny Tales.
Family Storytime will consist of stories and songs for the family, primarily for ages 24 months and older. Sessions will take place every Tuesday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., as well as on Thursdays at 11 a.m.
Tiny Tales is a lapsit storytime for infants 0-24 months and caregivers. Sessions will be held on Thursdays at 10 a.m. and Fridays at 10 a.m., both occurring in the Storytime Theatre.
The library is located at 315 W. Oak Ave., Jonesboro, AR 72401. For more information about the library visit the website at www.libraryinjonesboro.org, visit the library’s Facebook page, or call 870-935-5133.
