Strandell exhibit to open Thursday at A-State

JONESBORO — The Bradbury Art Museum at Arkansas State University will open a new exhibition, Transit Terrain and Other Spatial Narratives, with a 5 to 6:30 p.m. opening reception Thursday. Admission to the reception and exhibition, which continues through Aug. 30, is free.
This show will be a solo exhibition of artwork by painter-printmaker Mary Ann Strandell.
Viewers will encounter a broad variety of methods and materials – from GIF animation to ink drawing to 3D lenticular media.
“Mary Ann Strandell has participated in our annual Delta National Small Prints Exhibition many times over the years. We are excited to have this opportunity to see the full breadth of her artistic practice, and we believe the community will enjoy her work as much as we do,” Madeline McMahan, museum educator and co-curator said of the exhibition.
Strandell’s studio practice combines technology with history. Computer software and high-tech printing practices are used to create lenticular prints from imagery that is at times personal photography, at others internet sourced, and often references historical objects or spaces. Lenticular printing is a technique that creates an illusion of depth or movement, allowing the viewer to perceive the image changing as they move around it.
Her other works are created using older materials such as oil paint or ink.
An installation titled “Reacquisition” is one of the focal points of the exhibition. It is a selection of oil paintings and lenticular media arranged over the top of a large-scale, ink wall drawing.
Strandell writes, “The configuration of this main installation considers the inter-changing states of historic representation placed within this contemporary moment.”
Bradbury Art Museum is in Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive. Hours of operation are noon to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Viewers may also schedule a tour of the exhibition by contacting mmcmahan@astate.edu or calling 870-972-3434.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.