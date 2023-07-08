Strandell exhibit to open Thursday at A-State

“Transit Stairs with Zenith” is one of the works included in Transit Terrain and Other Spatial Narratives, an exhibit of the works of Mary Ann Strandell which opens Thursday at the Bradbury Art Museum at Arkansas State University. An opening reception will begin at 5 p.m.

 Courtesy of BAM

JONESBORO — The Bradbury Art Museum at Arkansas State University will open a new exhibition, Transit Terrain and Other Spatial Narratives, with a 5 to 6:30 p.m. opening reception Thursday. Admission to the reception and exhibition, which continues through Aug. 30, is free.

This show will be a solo exhibition of artwork by painter-printmaker Mary Ann Strandell.