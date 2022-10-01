Stringband Music and Arts Festival coming to Ozarks

The Lovestruck Balladeers, traveling ragtime and stringband musicians from across the U.S. and Canada will headline Oct. 14 at the Ozark Folk Center State Park Stringband Music & Arts Festival in Mountain View. Co-headlining the performance will be Sad Daddy.

 Courtesy of Ozark Folk Center

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Stringband Music & Arts Festival will feature Ozark Mountain dancing, handcrafted art and stringband music Oct. 14-15, at the Ozark Folk Center State Park, 1032 Park Ave.

The music portion of the festival will include an extended music and dance show beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 in the park’s Ozark Highlands Theater, and 1 p.m. and 7:15 shows Oct. 15, featuring musicians from Mountain View, nationally touring bands and veteran Ozark musicians.