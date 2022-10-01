Stringband Music and Arts Festival coming to Ozarks

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Stringband Music & Arts Festival will feature Ozark Mountain dancing, handcrafted art and stringband music Oct. 14-15, at the Ozark Folk Center State Park, 1032 Park Ave.
The music portion of the festival will include an extended music and dance show beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 in the park’s Ozark Highlands Theater, and 1 p.m. and 7:15 shows Oct. 15, featuring musicians from Mountain View, nationally touring bands and veteran Ozark musicians.
Music headliners include Arkansas’s own Sad Daddy, nominated for Western Swing Group of the Year at the 2022 Ameripolitan Awards, and the Lovestruck Balladeers, traveling ragtime and stringband musicians from across the U.S. and Canada.
“Stringbands are a foundational sound in traditional American music and have had a profound influence on the music of the Ozarks,” Ozark Folk Center Music Director Daren Dortin said in the announcement. “We’re excited to have a diverse lineup of local, traditional and modern performers for this event.”
Also performing Mountain View area performers including square dance fiddler Roger Fountain and the band Love Holler, featuring twin sisters Emma and Caroline Russell. The lineup also includes Arkansas CMA’s Americana Artist of the Year and Album of the Year recipient, Grace Stormont and Blackberry Summer, featuring National Hammered Dulcimer Champion Ben Haguewood and State Fiddle Champion Kailee Spickes.
Mountain View folk trio Harmony will perform in the Craft Village throughout the day Oct. 15.
Tickets to the music shows are available online for $25 on Oct. 14, $35 on Oct. 15 or $50 for both days. All-day admission to the park’s artisan shops, gardens and open-air music shows are included with a festival pass.
Family passes are also available for two adults and children under 18.
