JONESBORO — Riley Strube, a sociology, criminology and psychology major from Cabot was crowned Miss Arkansas State University in the 48th edition of the scholarship competition, held Wednesday evening in Riceland Hall at Fowler Center on the A-State campus and presented by Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.

The sophomore captured the title with her tap dance performance of “Dr. Jazz,” and her social impact statement of “Time to Talk,” which aims to make Arkansas a safer place for those struggling with mental illness.