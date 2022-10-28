JONESBORO — Riley Strube, a sociology, criminology and psychology major from Cabot was crowned Miss Arkansas State University in the 48th edition of the scholarship competition, held Wednesday evening in Riceland Hall at Fowler Center on the A-State campus and presented by Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.
The sophomore captured the title with her tap dance performance of “Dr. Jazz,” and her social impact statement of “Time to Talk,” which aims to make Arkansas a safer place for those struggling with mental illness.
She is the author of Sami Smile Starts to Frown, written to teach children about mental health awareness. She won the individual competitions for both talent and on-stage interview.
A member of Zeta Tau Alpha fraternity, Strube is also an A-State representative at the Disney College Internship program and a student recruiter for the Red Wolves football program. Among her prizes, Strube received a $5,000 scholarship from Arkansas State University.
The first runner-up was Erica Parker, a sophomore majoring in strategic communication from Jonesboro. Her social impact initiative is “VIP – Volunteering is Priceless.” For the talent segment, she performed a jazz dance to “Living on a Prayer.”
Erin Davis of Bono was second runner-up and the recipient of the Miss Congeniality Award. Davis is a sophomore, majoring in mid-level education.
Kennedy Combs of Fayetteville was third runner-up and won the Social Media Promotions Award; Natalie Horner, an exploratory studies major from Paragould was fourth runner-up; and Katie Everett, a nursing major from Dewitt won the People’s Choice Award.
The contest is an official Miss America Preliminary. The Pi Kappa Alpha chapter at A-State began sponsoring the Miss Arkansas State University competition in 1975.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.