JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced those students who completed associate’s degrees for the fall 2021 semester.
Those earning an associate’s degree while working toward a bachelor’s degree are designated as en route.
Area students are listed by degree.
Associate of Applied Science
Tristin Bower, Mary Kelso and Charmi Patel, all of Jonesboro, all clinical laboratory science; and Carla Mitchell of Imboden, occupational therapy assistant.
Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Jordan Whitney of Bono, Tanika Akins, Lauren Hamilton and Brittney Webb, all of Jonesboro, Morgan Carter of Marmaduke and Queen Mbonu of Blytheville.
Associate of Arts, en route
Gabriona Clark of Rector, Alyssa Brockway and Ashton Smallman, both of Brookland, Katie Towery of Caraway, Natalie Bates, Bethany Crum, Hunter Davis, Chardaesha Jones, Jean-Marc Scorea, Cameron Simmermon, Niklas Smith, Shyanne Smith, Abigail Wilcox and Nicholas Wilkes, all of Jonesboro, Melanie Cheesman, Tiffany Fulcher and Ashlynn Wright, all of Lake City, Dilynn Strickland of Monette, Noah Coffel, Kara Newton, Aubrey Padalino, Madison Symons, Ashlie Thacker and Emily Trosper, all of Paragould, Serenity Davis of Smithville, Richard High and Kimberly S. Jones, both of Blytheville, Illana Parker of Trumann and Jamie Rooker of O’Kean.
Associate of General Studies
Arin Miller of Lafe.
Associate of Science, en route
Sara Staires of Rector, Halle Rich of Bono, Brodie Couch and Chloe Turner, both of Brookland, Neely Boyd, Nicole Brownderville, Marc Carter, Heather Cox, Gracesyn Craig, Rebekah Davis, William Doggett, Genna Echols, Isaiah Haywood, Jessie Jones, Michael Kemp, Jessica Lance, Lauren Little, Zachary Lowery, Adriana Mancilla, Leah McNatt, Brittney Munoz, Jose Munoz, Seth Robinson, Hayley Rollins, Madison Ruple, Emma Schroeder, Michael Sedman, Autumn Snooks, Hannah Taber, Hannah Taylor and Halle Willard, all of Jonesboro, Kaitlyn Fry of Monette, William Stanbery of Colt, William Baker and Ashlan Ball, both of Wynne, Carissa Specking of Lafe, Baleigh Boling, Joshua Caldwell, Katelynn Copeland, Lainey Dillon, Lindsey Fulton, Bailey Gladish, Jessica Newberry, Jazzmon Pillow, Bethany Simmons and Isabel Wallace, all of Paragould, Jessica Baty of Newport, Paige Penn of Black Rock, Sydney Dry of Hoxie, Jonathan Petty of Walnut Ridge, Trevor Hovis of Blytheville, Landon Burrow of Joiner, Meagan Love of Leachville, Sarah Duffy and Justin Jones, both of Harrisburg, and Lauren Craig, Gavin Dunahoo and Jana Morgan, all of Trumann.
