JONESBORO — Arkansas State University’s annual Welcome Week activities, organized by the Student Activities Board, will begin today with Operation move-in and continue with special activities through Friday.
A welcome back luau will be held from 5-8 p.m. Sunday on the Student Union Heritage Plaza lawn.
Red Wolf Welcome, designed to help better acquaint first-year students with fellow students, faculty and campus life, will be 1-3 p.m. Monday.
Each academic college will host an open house and students will participate in a scavenger hunt.
Classes will begin Tuesday and doughnuts and juice with the dean of students will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m. on the first floor of the Student Union.
A silent disco will be 8-11 p.m. in the Student Union Centennial Hall.
A community and organization fair to familiarize new students with opportunities in the Jonesboro community will be 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Student Union Heritage Plaza lawn.
On Thursday a Downtown block party hosted by the Downtown Jonesboro Alliance will be 7-11 p.m. in the downtown Jonesboro area.
Pack Palooza will be 4-8 p.m., Friday on the Student Union Heritage Plaza lawn.
The Honors College Association also has a number of activities planned throughout the week.
Beginning Aug. 30, The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce will kick off its 24th annual Paint the Town Red week with festivities hosted the by A-State Chamber Committee and leading up to the first A-State home football game against the University of Central Arkansas on Sept. 4. At 1 p.m. Aug. 31, Nettleton STEAM will host “Party with the Pack” an annual grade-school pep rally led by the A-State Chamber Committee and A-State Spirit Squads.
Businesses are encouraged to participate in the Paint the Town Red decorating contest which includes painting exterior windows, decorating facility’s interior and/or creating cheers, skits or living outdoor scenes, to show pride and support for A-State.
Entries will be judged from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 1, led by Beth Damphousse and the A-State athletics coaches’ wives.
To compete contact please email Cari White at cwhite@jonesborochamber.com.
Order of the Pack will be celebrated at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Centennial Bank Stadium and the Back the Pack Rally will take place from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 3 in the southwest parking lot of Embassy Suites, 223 Red Wolf Blvd.
A-State Spirit Squads, The Natural State Band, Athletic Director Tom Bowen and Coach Butch Jones will lead the pep rally.
All chamber of commerce events are subject to change pending the COVID-19 pandemic.
