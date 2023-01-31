SEARCY — More than 400 students received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for fall 2022 during a commencement ceremony on Dec. 17, 2022.
Area students receiving diplomas included Hollie McClellan and Tenesha Brown, both of Jonesboro, who both received a Master of Arts in Teaching special education degree.
Also receiving Master of Arts in Teaching special education degrees were Jessica Redd of Harrisburg and Lisa Hughes of Newport.
Joseph Noto and Kalee Morgan, both of Bono, received Master of Science in clinical mental health counseling degrees as well as Educational Specialist degrees in clinical mental health counseling.
Keelee Rowe of Pocahontas and Sarah Chambers of Paragould both received Master of Science in physician assistant studies degrees.
Grant Wilcox of Paragould received a Master of Arts in Teaching secondary education and Jordan Elder of Joiner received a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting.
