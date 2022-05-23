SEARCY — More than 700 students received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for spring 2022 during a commencement ceremony on May 7.
Jonesboro students graduating included Avery Barnett with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in interior architecture and design; Corrie Jones with a Master of Science in Nursing; and Nathan Lamb with a Doctorate in Pharmacy.
Paragould graduates included Benjamin Gazaway with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting; Madison Robinson and Alicen Wilcox, both with a Bachelor of Science in molecular and cellular biology; Amber Scott with a Bachelor of Social Work; Shelby Smith with a Bachelor of Arts in applied studies; and Grayson Taylor with a Master of Arts in Christian ministry.
Pocahontas students graduating included Natalie Toney with a Bachelor of Science in cognitive neuroscience and Madison Byrd with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Students from Blytheville graduating were Sydney Eddleman with a Master of Science in speech-language pathology; Audrey Parker with an Educational Specialist Degree in clinical mental health counseling; and Breah Poplin with a Master of Education in special education.
Additional area graduates included Jessica Turner of Piggott with a Master of Arts in excellence in teaching; Ragan Burris of Highland with a Master of Science in information systems and a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting; Ashlynn Dacus of Bay with a Doctorate in Pharmacy; Rachel Gansz of Newport with a Master of Education in reading with dyslexia endorsement; and Tenika McCray of Wynne with a Master of Arts in Teaching special education.
