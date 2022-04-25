JONESBORO — Seven Arkansas State University students have been selected as Distinguished Service Award winners for 2021-22 based on their record of leadership, scholarship and citizenship.
DSA recipients are nominated by faculty, staff and advisers and recognized during the Convocation of Scholars.
One of them will be announced Thursday as the 2022 recipient of the university’s highest honor, the R.E. Lee Wilson Award.
This year’s DSA recipients are Keyon Atkins of Mineral Springs, Anna Handloser of Sheridan, Reed Middleton of Marianna, Blake Moore and Jackson St. Pierre, both of Jonesboro, Molly Williams of Piggott and Sydney Wofford of Rector.
Atkins is a psychology major in the College of Education and Behavioral Science graduating in May.
A leader with the Student Activities Board, Atkins served as campus entertainment director before serving as SAB president last year. He also served as president of the National Pan-Hellenic Council this year.
Atkins’ academic achievements include the Thompson Minority and Arkansas Challenge scholarships.
Handloser is a strategic communication major in the College of Liberal Arts and Communication, graduating in May.
She has held leadership positions including diversity equity and inclusion chairperson and campus activities chairperson in her sorority, Chi Omega, as well as marketing chairperson for Volunteer A-State.
An Honors College student, she received the Governor’s Distinguished Scholarship, was named outstanding strategic communication student in 2021, and was a top scholar in the Kappa Tau Alpha journalism honor society.
Middleton was the student speaker at fall commencement, where he received his degree in finance, with a financial management emphasis, through the Neil Griffin College of Business. He completed a triple minor, in business management, history and political science.
As president of the Student Conduct Board, he also served on the A-State Leadership Council. Additional campus activities include Beta Gamma Sigma business honor society, the Honors College Association, and senator and action fund commissioner for the Student Government Association
A Chancellor’s List student every semester, Middleton was an Honors College student. His academic achievements were highlighted by several scholarships, including the Governor’s Distinguished Scholarship, the A-State Alumni Association License2Howl Scholarship, and Farm Credit Midsouth Scholarship.
Moore will graduate in May with a degree in communication disorders through the College of Nursing and Health Professions.
As a campus leader, he served in the Student Government Association for four years, including a term as vice president. He rose to chief of staff of the Black Student Association, of which he was a four-year member. He also served as first vice president of the National Pan-Hellenic Council.
Academically, Moore’s achievements include the Thompson Minority Scholarship, the Anderson and Marietta Neal Scholarship and the NPHC Outstanding Fraternity Man Award.
St. Pierre, who is completing his degree in biological sciences through the College of Sciences and Mathematics, will graduate in May. He has been accepted into the next class at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at A-State.
His campus service activities include senator in the Student Government Association and a Chancellor’s Ambassador for the Recruitment Office.
An Honors College student, St. Pierre’s academic achievements include the Dr. W.W. and Lou Nedrow Scholarship for four years, along with the Dalton and Alec Farmer Scholarship and the Tim O. Brown Scholarship.
Williams, a communication disorders major in the College of Nursing and Health Professions, will graduate at Spring Commencement. A Chancellor’s List student, she received the Pride Scholarship.
Williams has been involved on campus as an SGA senator and parliamentarian, the National Panhellenic Council, and vice president of the A-State chapter of the Arkansas Speech and Hearing Association.
Wofford, who is completing her degree in communication studies in the College of Liberal Arts and Communication, also will graduate in May.
Her campus service includes volunteer work for the NEA Food Bank and participating in multiple hunger-relief initiatives. In 2021 she also served as president of the National Panhellenic Conference.
Wofford was named outstanding communication studies student in 2021.
