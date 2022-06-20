SEARCY — The following students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2022 semester.
Jonesboro students included Ashley Carlton, Avery Hall, Caleb Hooton, Ashley Lamkin, Keely Madden, Reese McMillan, Joshua Milnes, Macy Montgomery, Peyton Mullins, Nguyen Pham and Reagan Ross.
Paragould students were Austin Chunn, Benjamin Gazaway, Madison Robinson, Amber Scott, John Stewart and Alicen Wilcox.
Other area students included Ragan Burris and Joel Hoppe, both of Highland, Jordan Elder of Joiner, Hannah Davidson of Newport, Alanna Drakeford and Natalie Toney, both of Pocahontas, and Katelyn Walling of Smithville.
