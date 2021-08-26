JONESBORO — Students in the Department of Art and Design at Arkansas State University will take part in a 24-hour departmental art challenge, then exhibit their results at the conclusion.
This is the fourth year for the event, which was conducted virtually in 2020. It is held at the beginning of each fall semester.
Student groups will have 24 hours to brainstorm, gather appropriate materials, and create an art project based on a theme provided by faculty, with the countdown clock beginning at 5 p.m. today
They will showcase the results of their collaborative efforts at 5 p.m. Saturday at a public exhibit in the Fine Arts Center Gallery, 2412 Quapaw Way.
During the event, students will be socially distanced and work in the Fine Arts Center, Art Annex and Windgate Center for Three-Dimensional Arts. The department will provide meals to the students during the 24 hours.
