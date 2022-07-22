JONESBORO — The United Way of Northeast Arkansas annual Stuff the Bus event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6.
The community-wide school supply drive for students in need across Northeast Arkansas will have 10 locations, covering eight counties and serving more than 20 school districts.
After last year’s drive-thru event, the drop-off locations will return to the fronts of area Walmart stores.
Prior to the August event, United Way is encouraging businesses and organizations to team up for their own drives.
To participate, teams must fill out a form at www.uwnea.org/stuffthebus. Upon receipt, United Way will send out promotional materials to be printed and used by the team.
After collections are complete, teams should count their supplies and fill out a provided Google document before bringing the supplies to the nearest Stuff the Bus location on Aug. 6.
All registered teams will receive emails with more details about their drive.
