JONESBORO — United Way of Northeast Arkansas’ Stuff the Bus is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 7.
The community-wide school supply drive covers eight counties and serves more than 20 school districts across Northeast Arkansas.
This year’s event will look a little different, but the goal is the same, to provide school supplies for students in need.
This year’s event will be held at new locations near a local Walmart store. Locations by county include:
Old BancorpSouth at 1901 W. Parker Road, Jonesboro, supporting Weiner, Westside and Valley View schools.
Department of Human Services, 803 U.S. 64, Wynne, supporting Wynne and Cross County schools.
Belk, 2415 Kingshighway, Paragould, supporting Marmaduke, Greene County Tech and Paragould schools.
1205 AR-367 (the lot between Newport Animal Hospital & Walmart), Newport, supporting Jackson County schools
Don’s Steakhouse, 1604 W. Main St., Walnut Ridge, supporting Walnut Ridge, Hoxie and Imboden schools.
Unico Bank, 514 Industrial Park, Trumann, supporting Trumann and Bay schools.
BancorpSouth Bank, 1411 U.S. 67 South, Pocahontas, supporting Pocahontas and Maynard schools.
First Baptist Church, 2900 W. Keiser Ave., Osceola, supporting Osceola and Rivercrest schools.
A location on Highland Drive in Jonesboro supporting Brookland, Jonesboro and Nettleton schools has yet to be determined.
Because the need is greater than ever, United Way is calling on local businesses, organizations and groups to help collect school supplies by hosting a team drive.
A winner from each county will be determined for collecting the most supplies.
Teams can sign up online at www.uwnea.org/stuffthebus, print out flyers and set up a box at their location.
Collected supplies should be dropped of at the appropriate collection site during the Stuff the Bus event on Aug. 7.
