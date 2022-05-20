JONESBORO — El Centro Hispano, the Hispanic Center, 211 Vandyne St. will offer two summer programs for children.
Kids Summer Spanish Camp is a fun and educational way for children ages 5-12 to learn Spanish. Each day presents new topics and camp activities including culture studies, Hispanic foods, sports, music and holiday celebrations.
This summer, three sessions will be offered: June 6-10, July 11-15 and Aug. 8-12. The camp meets from 9 a.m. to noon each day during the session and the cost for each session is $60.
La Escuelita Summer Program is designed to combat summer learning loss. This free program is open to students in grades PreK-ninth grade and runs from June 6 to July 29.
The program meets each week from 2-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
This program will include reading, health, science, art and music activities, and trips to local organizations.
Registration for La Escuelita is required by May 31. Registration for Spanish class is required at least one week before a session begins. For more information or to register, call 870-931-1884, email info@ jhcsi.org, or visit the Hispanic Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.