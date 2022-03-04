LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is now accepting applications for its Pre-Health Scholars Program, Pre-Medical Summer Scholars program and Summer Research Internship.
The Pre-Health Scholars Program is open to college freshmen and sophomores. Students will learn about medical and public health interventions and innovations, collaborate with leaders in the health care industry and be exposed to cutting-edge technology currently used in professional training and laboratory experiments.
It will include simulated clinical experiences, a culinary medicine module, a medical interventions module and more. Students will receive a stipend at the end of the program.
It is available in Pine Bluff, Jonesboro and El Dorado. The application deadline is March 11, and the program runs from June 6 to July 1.
The Pre-Medical Summer Scholars program, which is geared toward college juniors and seniors, will help prepare participants for the Medical College Admission Test and allow them to participate in problem-based intensive workshops.
Students will have access to individual counseling, guest speakers and personal development workshops. Physician and medical research shadowing will be available during the program as well. Students will also receive a stipend at the end of the program.
Applications will be accepted through March 11, and the program runs from June 6 to July 29.
The Summer Research Internship is geared toward high school juniors and seniors, and college students who are interested in pursuing careers in research and health care.
Students will have an in-person experience conducting research of their interest with an assigned mentor. Stipends will be distributed to students who participate. The application deadline is March 18, and the internship runs from May 23 to July 29.
To see program requirements and apply, visit bit.ly/35LWVzk.
