JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will host a variety of activities for all ages in June and July.
Events will begin at 9 a.m. Monday with registration for a Craft Crate DIY project for adults. The patriotic project featuring clothespins dyed red, white and blue to make an American flag wreath can be picked up throughout the week.
At 2 p.m. Monday, a movie will kick off Matinee Mondays featuring a different family movie each week.
Tuesdays will feature a storytime at 10 a.m. each week in the Children’s Library. The theme this week is Ahoy.
At 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, children in kindergarten through third grade are invited to join the library for Surf’s Up! These bi-weekly events will feature different speakers and projects based on the weekly summer themes. Themes this summer include Ahoy, Creatures of the Deep, Fun at the Beach, Freedom to Read, Clean Blue Sea, Merfolk and Mythos and Uncharted.
Teens who have completed the seventh-12th grades, have their first summer opportunity at 3 p.m. Wednesday by making a mini seaside scene during a Beach Terrarium event.
Pearl from Crowley’s Ridge State Park will visit the Round Room at noon Wednesday for a special Lunch and Learn event to teach about the snakes native to Arkansas and what to do if you meet one. Refreshments will be provided.
Storytimes for children 24-months-old and younger, Tiny Tales, where parents and caregivers can help their babies learn early literacy habits and develop a love for reading, will be held at 10 a.m. each Thursday.
For tweens who have completed the fourth-sixth grades, activities begin at 3 p.m. Thursday with a Mermaid Make-Up tutorial in the library Round Room. Registration is required for this event by calling the library at 870-935-5133.
This Friday, teens can attend Random Fandom from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Round Room to watch a movie based on the book “The Case of the Missing Marquess: An Enola Holmes Mystery” and play some mystery trivia.
A painting class for adults with an ocean theme is scheduled at 5:30 Friday in the Round Room. Registration for the event is open now and is required.
The Teen Hub will have a Practice ACT from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18. Teens can also participate in a 2 p.m. book club on June 18 featuring “Darius the Great is not Okay” by Adib Khorram.
