LITTLE ROCK — Summit Utilities customers can expect changes coming Nov. 1. Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy’s distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma and the Texarkana, Texas area in January 2022. Since that time, CenterPoint has been providing certain services to customers on Summit’s behalf while the companies worked together to securely transition all customer data and services to Summit.
Summit will be providing all billing and customer services from the Summit platforms beginning Nov. 1.
Summit is still made up of the same local people, but the CenterPoint platforms customers have been using will be changing to new Summit platforms as part of this transition.
New Summit customer account number (Customers will be able to use their CenterPoint credentials to log into Summit’s new customer portal. The first time a customer logs in, they will be prompted to reset their password.);
New customer account management web portal;
New customer service call center based in Arkansas.
Customer account numbers will change beginning Nov. 1. When this transition happens, Summit will have a secure webpage that customers can visit to help them look up their new account number, and Summit’s customer service call center will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. central time, Monday-Friday.
Because of this transition in billing systems from CenterPoint’s platform to Summit’s platform, there will be a “blackout” period when customers will not be able to make payments through either the CenterPoint Energy or Summit customer portals beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 until 8 a.m. Nov. 1. Because of the transition blackout, Summit will not charge late fees during that time.
During the “blackout” period, emergency calls will go to Summit’s dispatch beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 27.
Summit’s customer service numbers will remain the same, 800-992-7552 in Arkansas and Texarkana. During this transition, customers may experience longer wait times when calling customer service because of the potential for higher call volumes.
