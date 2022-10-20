LITTLE ROCK — Summit Utilities customers can expect changes coming Nov. 1. Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy’s distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma and the Texarkana, Texas area in January 2022. Since that time, CenterPoint has been providing certain services to customers on Summit’s behalf while the companies worked together to securely transition all customer data and services to Summit.

Summit will be providing all billing and customer services from the Summit platforms beginning Nov. 1.