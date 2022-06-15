LITTLE ROCK — Summit Utilities Arkansas completed a successful pilot of methane recapture technology while working on a pipeline replacement project in Sherwood on June 2, 2022.
According to the press release, this is the seventh time a Summit Utilities, Inc. subsidiary has leveraged methane recapture technology and the company is excited to continue its work to reduce emissions on its system and limit its environmental impact.
“Utilizing methane recapture technology presents an incredible opportunity to reduce emissions in our operations by capturing and reusing gas that would otherwise have been emitted into the atmosphere,” Brad Fischer, manager of environmental programs at Summit stated in the announcement. “The environmental impact of carbon captured through this project was equivalent to growing 1.2 acres of forest for an entire year. We will continue to look for opportunities to use innovative carbon-reduction technologies like the GoVAC FLEXTM in our operations.”
The GoVAC FLEXTM is a revolutionary tool for minimizing methane releases during pipeline blowdowns. It is powered by a small portion of the gas being recovered, so no external power is required.
Gas venting during planned maintenance and pipeline replacement projects can lead to methane emissions from gas distribution systems. By piloting GoVAC FLEXTM technology during the replacement of 2,700 feet of an 8-inch steel gas line, Summit successfully prevented more than 2,267 pounds of CO2e from being purged into the atmosphere.
Summit Utilities Inc. closed on its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy’s natural gas distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma and the Texarkana, Texas area on Jan. 10.
