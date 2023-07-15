JONESBORO — The inaugural Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle concert sponsored by the Arkansas State University Heritage Sites will feature with a Cash-themed reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12, prior to the concert.
“We’ll have custom Johnny Cash-themed drinks, thanks to Delta Dirt, a family-owned business located in Helena-West Helena. We’ll have food based on Mother Cash’s recipe book. We’ll also have a silent auction with special memorabilia and experience packages,” Dr. Adam Long, executive director of the A-State Heritage Sites announced.
VIP ticket holders will also be able to attend a meet-and-greet with the performers following the program.
The concert and reception, benefiting the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home, will be held in Riceland Hall at Arkansas State University’s Fowler Center, located at 201 Olympic Drive.
Rosanne Cash will host the concert featuring singer-songwriters Rodney Crowell, Sarah Jarosz and John Leventhal.
“This is going to be a one-of-a-kind performance. The musicians will be on stage together for songs and conversation,” Long said.
Long said there are tickets available to this concert event, which is being held to showcase the talent of artists who have been hand-picked to represent the boyhood home.
“It’s a rich way to see four world-class songwriters and to celebrate Johnny Cash’s legacy in the Arkansas Delta.”
The Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home preserves the 1935 home of the Cash family, listed in 2018 in the National Register of Historic Places, and celebrates Cash’s life and music.
Restoration of the New Deal era home was made possible through a series of music festival benefits held at A-State beginning in 2011. In 2017, the festival was relocated to the grounds of the boyhood home and expanded beyond music to include programs about the New Deal heritage that is part of the Dyess and Cash family stories.
The Johnny Cash Boyhood Home is an Arkansas State University Heritage Site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.