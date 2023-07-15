JONESBORO — The inaugural Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle concert sponsored by the Arkansas State University Heritage Sites will feature with a Cash-themed reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12, prior to the concert.

“We’ll have custom Johnny Cash-themed drinks, thanks to Delta Dirt, a family-owned business located in Helena-West Helena. We’ll have food based on Mother Cash’s recipe book. We’ll also have a silent auction with special memorabilia and experience packages,” Dr. Adam Long, executive director of the A-State Heritage Sites announced.