ROGERS — The Arkansas Trucking Championship hosted by the Arkansas Trucking Association will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 6:45 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Rogers Convention Center, 3303 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway.
The event will include 114 drivers and 51 technicians competing in both written and hands-on contests that demonstrate their safety knowledge and skill.
Today, prior to the championships, technicians can attend a Technician Training Fair while Arkansas Highway Police inspectors will test their skills in the Commercial Vehicle Inspection Competition.
Saturday’s driving skills portion is the biggest event, attracting hundreds of cheering friends, family, colleagues and spectators.
“Truck drivers and technicians are always working to keep trucks safely delivering the things we need like groceries and medicine and the things we want like trampolines and new cars,” Shannon Newton, president of the Arkansas Trucking Association said in the press announcement.
“We have all faced struggles over the past two years, but through it all, trucks have continued to roll. These professional men and women deserve to be celebrated not only for their professional achievements but for their unwavering commitment to deliver for their communities.”
To qualify for the truck driving championship, contestants must be accident-free for the past year.
Winners from each technician and truck-driving competition class and the Arkansas Highway Police will advance to a national competition.
