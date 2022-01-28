LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas are now taking applications for the annual Arkansas Farmers Market Promotion program.
Grants from this program can be used to fund signage listing names, seasons, times of operation and location details; local traditional advertising; and social media campaigns to build community and regional awareness for a specific farmers market.
Applications are due by April 29 or until funds are no longer available.
Reusable paper shopping bags are also available through the Arkansas Farmers Market Bag program. These bags can be purchased by farmers markets or vendors at greatly reduced rates as a convenience for their customers.
Grant applications and additional information on these programs can be found at bit.ly/32w9ltP.
