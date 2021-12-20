The American Red Cross has partnered with other local disaster assistance organizations to open a one-stop-shop for those impacted by the recent tornado.
The Multi-Agency Resource Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the First Baptist Church of Trumann, 1301 Arkansas 69.
Representatives from government, nonprofit and faith-based organizations may also be on hand to assist those impacted.
Individuals and families applying for assistance are reminded to bring identification and verification of address to be eligible for assistance from some agencies. Child care will be available.
Face masks are strongly recommended. Free masks will be available.
The Arkansas Health Care Association (AHCA) in Little Rock has set up a Disaster Relief Fund through the Arkansas Health Care Foundation for its member facility Monette Manor and launched an online campaign to accept monetary donations through crowdfunding platform DonorBox.
The funds in this account will go directly to the residents and staff members who lost everything in the storm. The fundraising page can be found at donorbox.org/ ahca-disaster-relief-fund.
Donations of tangible items are being accepted at Central Baptist Church, 3707 Harrisburg Road and Arkansas Continued Care Hospital, 3024 Red Wolf Blvd., both in Jonesboro, and Centennial Bank, 300 Drew Ave. in Monette.
