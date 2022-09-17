Swan Lake to open ASUMH performing arts series

MOUNTAIN HOME — Arkansas State University-Mountain Home and the Performing Arts Council have announced the 11th Annual Performing Arts Season. Season ticket prices are $130 for adults and $65 for students and include one ticket for each show. All shows are scheduled for 7 p.m.
The season will open Oct. 11 with the Kyiv City Ballet performance of Swan Lake, individual tickets will be $40 for adults and $20 for students.
Brit-Beat: A Tribute to the Beatles, presented by the Haley Cultural Arts Endowment is scheduled for Nov. 5 with tickets at $30 for adults and $15 for students; Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, presented by the Ed and Lucretia Coulter Holiday Endowment will be Nov. 22 with tickets at $40 for adults and $20 for students; and Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll is set for April 13 with tickets at $30 for adults.
A free performance of Jungle Book: The Musical, presented by the Arvest Concert Series and the Mary will be March 16. No tickets are required for this event and there will be no reserved seating.
All performance dates and times are subject to change.
The ticketing, when available will be sold on iTickets. Tickets for Swan Lake will be available Monday.
A variety of patron opportunities are available ranging from $150-$10,000. Patron payments can be made online at bit.ly/3BJuOOw. Donors must select “Performing Arts Patrons” as the option for where the donation will go. Returning patrons should note in the “Description” memo box if they would like the same seats or to change seats. Tickets will be held for all patrons based on their selection last season.
