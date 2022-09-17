Swan Lake to open ASUMH performing arts series

The Kyiv City Ballet performance of Swan Lake will be the open the 2022-23 season of the Arkansas State University-Mountain Home Performing Arts Season. The ballet is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 11, tickets will be available Monday on iTickets.

 Submitted photo

MOUNTAIN HOME — Arkansas State University-Mountain Home and the Performing Arts Council have announced the 11th Annual Performing Arts Season. Season ticket prices are $130 for adults and $65 for students and include one ticket for each show. All shows are scheduled for 7 p.m.

The season will open Oct. 11 with the Kyiv City Ballet performance of Swan Lake, individual tickets will be $40 for adults and $20 for students.