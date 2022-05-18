LITTLE ROCK — AgHeritage Farm Credit Services recently announced the promotion of Blake Swindle of Benton to senior vice president and chief operating officer.
Swindle, who joined AFCS in 2001 in the credit department as a credit analyst, has worked in various aspects since. His most recent role was senior vice president and chief commercial lending officer, a position he has held for the past two years.
“AgHeritage has experienced robust growth over the last several years. As such, it’s imperative we have the appropriate level of leadership resources and structure in place that’s commensurate with our scale, model and risk. Blake’s proven leadership and years of experience are exactly what we need in a chief operating officer to continue to advance,” Greg Cole, CEO of AgHeritage said in the press release.
Swindle’s new responsibilities will include capital markets/agribusiness and retail lending. Branch managers along with the capital markets/agribusiness department will report to him.
Swindle is a graduate of Arkansas State University in Jonesboro with a Bachelor of Science in Finance as well as a Master of Business Administration.
AgHeritage Farm Credit Services provides credit and related services to more than 6,300 farmers, ranchers and producers or harvesters of aquatic products in 24 Arkansas counties.
Branch offices are located in Batesville, Brinkley, Lonoke, McGehee, Newport, Pine Bluff, Pocahontas, Searcy and Stuttgart.
