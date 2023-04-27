Tabor named to news director for KASU

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — Brandon Tabor, the on-air host for the “Morning Edition” at KASU-FM, has been named news director, according to Mark Smith, station manager. The National Public Radio member station is licensed to Arkansas State University.

The position became vacant in March after the station’s former news director, Johnathan Reaves, moved into the role of academic adviser for media and communication within the College of Liberal Arts and Communication.