Tabor named to news director for KASU

JONESBORO — Brandon Tabor, the on-air host for the “Morning Edition” at KASU-FM, has been named news director, according to Mark Smith, station manager. The National Public Radio member station is licensed to Arkansas State University.
The position became vacant in March after the station’s former news director, Johnathan Reaves, moved into the role of academic adviser for media and communication within the College of Liberal Arts and Communication.
“Brandon has proven himself in his time hosting Morning Edition, and he has earned the promotion to news director,” Smith said. “I am excited to see the continued development of KASU’s local and regional news coverage under his leadership.”
Tabor earned his Bachelor of Arts in Mass Media from Henderson State University and his Master of Science in Mass Communications from A-State. While in the master’s program, Tabor joined the Arkansas State Association of Black Journalists. He also was among the team of volunteers who helped launch the low-power FM community station KLEK, where he continues to volunteer.
During his time at KASU, Tabor led the station’s conversion to a new content management system, which enhanced the design and functionality of the station’s website. KASU was among the first stations to adopt the new system, and Tabor’s work on the station’s website has been used as a model for other NPR member stations using the same system.
Tabor has also received a first-place award from The Associated Press for his work on a sports feature, and he continues to produce relevant and engaging news content for the station. Two of his reports following the recent tornado in Wynne have been shared nationwide on NPR newscasts.
Tabor joined the KASU staff in November 2015 as a content producer and an on-air co-host for the 5-9 a.m. “Morning Edition” shift. He will continue as the “Morning Edition” host while the station seeks a new local host for the program.
“I feel very humbled and honored to take over as news director,” Tabor said. “These shoes are very big to fill, following the legacies of great news leaders before me, such as Charles Rasberry, Greg Chance and Johnathan Reaves. I hope to piggyback off of their progress and usher KASU news to a new level – having stories told by and about the great people who live in this unique and diverse region. My goal is for KASU News to be a safe community space where we all can learn from one another. I also hope to use the newsroom as a launching pad for new voices and be a tool in helping to further A-State’s overall educational goals.”
Tabor is a native of Wynne but has lived in Jonesboro since 2008, where he now makes his home with his wife, Allie. During his undergraduate studies at Henderson State University, Tabor worked for KSWH-LP FM and Henderson TV.
