LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas State Highway Commission is now accepting applications for the Arkansas Transportation Alternatives Program and the Arkansas Recreational Trails Program.
Virtual seminars will be offered March 17 and April 6 to inform potential eligible sponsors of TAP and RTP requirements and responsibilities.
Registration information for the seminars as well as project applications for both programs, including general project guidelines, may be obtained at ardot.gov/tap.
Eligible TAP projects include, but are not limited to:
- Construction of on-road and off-road trail facilities for pedestrians, bicyclists and other non-motorized forms of transportation, including sidewalks, bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian and bicycle signals, lighting and other safety-related infrastructure.
- Construction of infrastructure-related projects and systems that will provide safe routes for non-drivers.
- Conversion and use of abandoned railroad corridors for trails for pedestrians, bicyclists, or other non-motorized transportation users.
- Any environmental mitigation activity, including pollution prevention and abatement activities.
Also eligible are both infrastructure and non-infrastructure projects related Safe Routes to School projects including:
- Sidewalk improvements, traffic calming and speed reduction improvements.
- Pedestrian and bicycle crossing improvements.
- Public awareness campaigns and outreach.
- Enforcement, encouragement and evaluation programs.
- Bicycle and pedestrian education or a walking school bus program near a K-8 school.
- Pedestrian/trail master plans
Eligible RTP projects include, but are not limited to:
- Construction and major maintenance of motorized, non-motorized and multiple-use trails.
- Development and rehabilitation of trailside and trailhead facilities and trail linkages.
Additional information and applications may also be obtained by mail at Arkansas Department of Transportation Central Office Headquarters, in care of the Program Management Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock 72209; by phoning 501-569-2481; faxing 501-569-2623; or emailing lfpa@ardot.gov.
Applications must be completed, returned and received by 4 p.m. CDT on June 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.