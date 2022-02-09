HOUSTON — Tenaris is boosting production at its welded mill in Hickman amid the company’s ongoing manufacturing growth across the U.S. that began in early 2021.
The mill is increasing manufacturing activity, producing a range of welded oil country tubular goods, including proprietary Wedge Series 400TM connections, to support growing customer demand in the States.
“Hot-rolled coil prices have begun to drop following massive gains last year and customer demand continues to grow for domestically made pipe. These conditions make it the right time for a meaningful restart of welded production, part of the ramp-up across the United States that began late 2020,” said Luca Zanotti, Tenaris U.S. President
Activity at the Hickman plant had been maintained throughout 2020 and 2021 albeit at lower levels due to the market downturn. During this period, employees in Hickman underwent cross-training, enhancing skill sets in different areas of operations.
Following improvements incorporated in the latter half of 2021 for a more efficient flow of the manufacturing processes, the mill will be steadily adding capacity and volumes in the coming months.
Tenaris is looking to hire an additional 250 for the Hickman facility.
“These are interesting times for our sector with more favorable movements in the market, though pressures persist, in supply chains and with the pandemic. We remain uniquely positioned, leading a dynamic and fast-paced scale-up of our domestic operations, now with welded production contributing on a greater level to our integrated US network of mills and service centers,” Zanotti said.
Since October 2020 when Tenaris began its industrial expansion plan, it has grown its U.S. team by 1,200 employees, which will continue throughout 2022.
