HICKMAN — Tenaris recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of its welded pipe mill in Hickman and the restart of its Blytheville facility.

“This has been an incredible run, 30 years, and the longevity of the mill, through the lows and highs of what is a cyclical industry, is a testament to the resilience of our team here in Arkansas,” said Luca Zanotti, Tenaris US President, who joined the employee base in Hickman to recognize the hard work that has led to this achievement.