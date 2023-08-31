HICKMAN — Tenaris recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of its welded pipe mill in Hickman and the restart of its Blytheville facility.
“This has been an incredible run, 30 years, and the longevity of the mill, through the lows and highs of what is a cyclical industry, is a testament to the resilience of our team here in Arkansas,” said Luca Zanotti, Tenaris US President, who joined the employee base in Hickman to recognize the hard work that has led to this achievement.
Tenaris has invested approximately $275 million in the Hickman mill since 2006 in a wide range of projects to improve safety, quality, and process efficiency. In 2022, Tenaris started to scale up production at the Hickman plant which has led to the addition of about 350 new positions.
The latest part of the company’s ramp-up is the restart of its Hickman North Campus, the Blytheville facility that formed part of the Ipsco Tubulars acquisition. The North Campus, projected for a September start-up, will support the company’s U.S. operations by bringing additional heat treatment capacity online.
In addition to plant infrastructure and employee training and development, Tenaris has continued to strengthen its partnership with the community in Mississippi County where Tenaris has invested about $4.6 million in education-based programs since 2010 with the launch of its Academic Excellence Afterschool Program, and strategic donations.
“The team set the bar high; I want to congratulate our employees for an incredible 30-year run,” Zanotti added. “We will continue to build on this excellence and advance our vision to serve the energy sector through innovation, quality and differentiated products and services.”
