FAYETTEVILLE — Engineering researchers at the University of Arkansas achieved a major milestone Feb. 20 with the successful test flight of their electric motor drive on a hybrid electric aircraft. The project could lead to significant changes in the aeronautics industry and huge benefits to environmental quality.
Used primarily as air taxis in island regions and remote areas, small planes like the Cessna 337 have two gasoline-powered engines that perform the demanding tasks of air propulsion and acceleration, as well as lighter tasks such as taxiing, cruising and landing. According to the U of A press release, these engines are notorious gas guzzlers.
For the past several years, researchers led by Alan Mantooth, distinguished professor of electrical engineering and executive director of the National Center for Reliable Electric Power Transmission at the U of A, have worked to design and develop battery-powered motor drives that can be used in lieu of one of the gas-powered engines.
The project was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy/Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy CIRCUITS program, or ARPA-E, a U.S. government agency promoting and funding early-stage research and development of advanced energy technologies.
U of A researchers designed a 250-kilowatt motor drive to power a rear electrical engine in a hybrid electric aircraft testbed developed by Ampaire Inc., an electrified aircraft company in Southern California. In combination with a gasoline-powered engine in the front of the aircraft, the rear electrical engine propels the aircraft during taxiing, takeoff, cruising and landing.
Led by Nenad Miljkovic, professor of mechanical science and engineering, University of Illinois researchers focused on thermal-management design, while U of A researchers contributed expertise on electrical and mechanical and controls.
Wolfspeed, a manufacturer of silicon-carbide semiconductors, contributed commercial power modules and integration expertise to the development of the electronic motor drive. Ampaire coached the academic-led team through the rigorous environmental testing requirements, derived from aerospace hardware standards and necessary to qualify and validate the motor drive’s performance and reliability on a pathway to test flight. After roughly 18 months of ground tests and validations proving the technology, Ampaire successfully piloted the plane, powered by the research team’s inverter technology. The test flight occurred at the Camarillo airport near Los Angeles.
