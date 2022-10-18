JONESBORO — Dr. Dinah Tetteh, a member of the Arkansas State University faculty since 2016, has been selected as the new Vaughn Endowed Professor in the College of Liberal Arts and Communication.

Her appointment began effective at the beginning of the fall semester and extends for a five-year period. Tetteh was promoted this year to associate professor in the Department of Communication. Her research and teaching specialties include health communication, interpersonal communication and women’s health.

