JONESBORO — Dr. Dinah Tetteh, a member of the Arkansas State University faculty since 2016, has been selected as the new Vaughn Endowed Professor in the College of Liberal Arts and Communication.
Her appointment began effective at the beginning of the fall semester and extends for a five-year period. Tetteh was promoted this year to associate professor in the Department of Communication. Her research and teaching specialties include health communication, interpersonal communication and women’s health.
“I am honored to be named recipient of the Vaughn Endowed Professorship. I appreciate the Vaughns for their generosity. I am also grateful for the support of Dean Cates and my colleagues in the college and in the Department of Communication,” Tetteh commented. “I hope to use the resources available to me through this professorship to extend my research agenda and also mentor, support and enrich my students’ research experiences.”
In addition to her extensive research and publishing achievements, she teaches graduate-level courses in communication theory, interpersonal communication, and qualitative research methods. Her undergraduate courses include interpersonal communication, health communication, conflict resolution and oral communication.
Tetteh completed her doctoral degree in communication studies in 2016 at Bowling Green State University. She earned her master’s degree in professional communication at East Tennessee State University, and her bachelor’s degree at the University of Cape Coast in Ghana.
Tetteh succeeds Dr. Cherise Jones-Branch, the initial holder of the Vaughn Professorship, who is now dean of the Graduate School.
