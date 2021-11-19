JONESBORO — The Thanksgiving holiday is Thursday and city, county, state and federal offices will be closed in celebration. Most will also be closed Friday.
County offices closing both Thursday and Friday include Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph and Sharp.
Lawrence County offices will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
City offices closing both Thursday and Friday include Jonesboro, Marked Tree, Hoxie, Trumann, Newport, Hardy, Manila, Wynne, Corning and Piggott. City offices in Walnut Ridge and Paragould will close on Thursday only.
There will be many changes in residential sanitation routes because of the closings.
In Jonesboro, the Thursday, Nov. 25 garbage route will run Monday, Nov. 29, and the Friday, Nov. 26, route will run Tuesday, Nov. 30. The Monday, Nov. 29, and Tuesday, Nov. 30, routes will be run Wednesday, Dec. 1.
The Dec.1 route will run Dec. 2, the Dec. 2 route will run Dec. 3, the Dec. 3 route will run Dec. 6 and the Dec. 6 and 7 routes will run Dec. 7.
The only change to recycling pickup in Jonesboro will be that the fourth Thursday route will be collected Monday, Nov. 29, and the fourth Friday route will be collected Nov. 30.
In Paragould, Marked Tree and Hoxie, Wednesday’s and Thursday’s routes will run Wednesday.
In Walnut Ridge, Thursday’s and Friday’s routes will be run on Friday, as will routes serviced by Shelton Sanitation.
Thursday’s residential garbage in Trumann will be collected with the Nov. 29 route on Monday.
The city of Newport will have a citywide pickup on Wednesday before Thanksgiving while the city of Osceola will have citywide pickup on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
In Pocahontas, Wednesday’s and Thursday’s garbage routes will run together on Wednesday and Friday’s and Monday’s routes will be run on the 29th.
The city of Wynne will collect Thursday’s, Friday’s and Monday’s trash on Nov. 29.
Manila will have no changes to its residential garbage collection.
Customers serviced by Waste Connections will have Thursday pickup on Friday and Friday pickup on Saturday.
The U.S. Postal Service and federal court will close for Thanksgiving only while the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration and the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will close both Thursday and Friday.
