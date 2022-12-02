LITTLE ROCK — The CALL, a statewide non-profit organization that mobilizes local churches to serve children and youth placed in foster care, this week named Christen Butler as the new executive director.
Butler has served with The CALL as financial director for more than five years in the statewide office. “I am incredibly humbled and honored to step into the role of executive director,” Butler said in the announcement. “My passion is to see The CALL continue to excel as we serve our incredible families, partners, and community. Arkansas has proven to be a generous, mission-minded state leading the nation in foster care work. Together with our partners and the Christian community, we can meet our vision of “No Waiting Children” in foster care.”
