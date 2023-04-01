HELENA-WEST HELENA — The Delta Cultural Center, 141 Cherry St., has announced that it will host “1968: A Folsom Redemption” beginning Thursday and continuing to May 25. The exhibit celebrates Johnny Cash’s landmark concerts from Folsom State Prison and features photographs and memories from two journalists who were among a handful of eyewitnesses to the historic event.
According to the announcement, this candid and personal photography exhibition covers a critical juncture in the career of Johnny Cash.
In January 1968, Johnny Cash was at a crossroads. His music career, in a slow decline for several years, needed a smash hit. He had recently straightened out his personal life, and leadership changes at his record label meant he was able to finally convince them of the merits of a live recording in a prison setting. Cash had been performing for inmates as far back as 1957 when he received a stream of requests from prisoners who identified with the man who sang “Folsom Prison Blues.” This connection made him increasingly sympathetic to those he would later call “the downtrodden.”
Working as freelance journalists, photographer Dan Poush and writer Gene Beley met with Cash and his family the day before the concerts began, at the invitation of the Rev. Floyd Gressett. Gressett was a friend of Cash’s who ministered to inmates and helped set up the show at Folsom State Prison with the prison’s recreation director Lloyd Kelley. Beley’s first-person account of those days, and his knowledge of the storylines at work behind the scenes, make this a fascinating exploration of the little-known aspects of a well-known event in popular culture.
After practicing the set with the Tennessee Three at Hotel El Rancho the night before, on Jan.13, 1968, Cash, along with opening acts Carl Perkins and the Statler Brothers, performed two separate shows in the dining hall at Folsom. Notable for capturing Cash’s ability to connect with his audience, the recordings crackled with the excitement of an adoring crowd. The resulting album, “At Folsom Prison,” was released four months later to critical and popular acclaim.
“1968: A Folsom Redemption” takes the viewer right into the heart of this pivotal moment in the life and career of The Man in Black. This traveling road show collection of 31 photos features a wide range of intimate photos with friends and family to a backstage meeting with country music legend Merle Haggard.
This exhibition highlights Cash’s golden era from the January 1968 Folsom prison album recording to a March 1, 1969, concert in Anaheim, Calif., when he was getting ready to launch his network television show.
“1968: A Folsom Redemption” is organized by ExhibitsUSA, a program of the Mid-America Arts Alliance.
The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission to the exhibit is free. For more information, contact the DCC at info@deltaculturalcenter.com or call 870-338-4350.
