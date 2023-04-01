HELENA-WEST HELENA — The Delta Cultural Center, 141 Cherry St., has announced that it will host “1968: A Folsom Redemption” beginning Thursday and continuing to May 25. The exhibit celebrates Johnny Cash’s landmark concerts from Folsom State Prison and features photographs and memories from two journalists who were among a handful of eyewitnesses to the historic event.

According to the announcement, this candid and personal photography exhibition covers a critical juncture in the career of Johnny Cash.