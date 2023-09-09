JONESBORO — A Night of Stars gala celebration to benefit The Link Theatre Co. is planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at The Glass Factory, 313 W. Huntington Ave. in downtown Jonesboro.

The event will feature dinner, drinks and Broadway performances. Tickets are $150 per person or $1,200 per table and can be purchased by emailing info@thelinktheatre.org or at www.thelinktheatre. org.