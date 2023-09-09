JONESBORO — A Night of Stars gala celebration to benefit The Link Theatre Co. is planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at The Glass Factory, 313 W. Huntington Ave. in downtown Jonesboro.
The event will feature dinner, drinks and Broadway performances. Tickets are $150 per person or $1,200 per table and can be purchased by emailing info@thelinktheatre.org or at www.thelinktheatre. org.
The company will present the musicals “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” and “Into the Woods” in its upcoming 2023-24 season, as well as continue its Elevate theater training program with sessions available for young artists in second through 12th grade.
“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” based on the Charles Schulz comic strip explores life through the eyes of “Peanuts” character Charlie Brown and his friends in a family-friendly musical production for the young and the young at heart.
“Into the Woods,” one of Stephen Sondheim’s most popular works, incorporates plots and characters from several Brothers Grimm fairy tales.
The Elevate training program scheduled for the spring of 2024 is an eight-week theater program for second to sixth-graders that provides students with production skills as well as instilling self-confidence, improving self-esteem and cultivating leadership skills. A separate Elevate session for junior high and high school artists will be announced for the winter of 2024.
The Link Theater Company is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that draws on Broadway, university, and local talent to bring theater to Northeast Arkansas. More information on tickets, auditions, and classes for all of The Link Theatre’s programs can be found at www. thelinktheatre.org or on The Link Theatre Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.