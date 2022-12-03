JONESBORO — Little Rock native, Taylor Quick, whose professional credits include the national tour of Anastasia, will star as Amalia Balash in The Link Theatre’s upcoming production of “She Loves Me.” She will be joined on stage by fellow Broadway veterans, Spencer Davis Milford (The Winslow Boy) as Georg Nowack, Kate Loprest (Hairspray) as Ilona Ritter, and George Psomas (South Pacific) as Steven Kodaly.
“She Loves Me” is an award-winning musical comedy featuring a score by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick and a book by Joe Masteroff. The Link Theatre’s production will take place Dec. 15-18 at the Simpson Theatre 201 Olympic Drive, in the Fowler Center at Arkansas State University. Evening performances will be at 7:30 Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Broadway veteran, Joe Langworth will direct and choreograph the production. set, lighting and costume design will be provided by Arkansas State University Department of Theatre faculty members Claire Abernathy and Jeff McLaughlin. Music direction will be provided by Mary Medrick.
