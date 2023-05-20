The Ozark Folk Center Jubilee begins Friday

Twang, an all-girl stringband, will perform Friday evening during the Ozark Folk Center State Park 50th anniversary Jubilee.

 Courtesy of OFC State Park

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Ozark Folk Center State Park will celebrate its 50th anniversary with the O.F.C. Jubilee Friday and Saturday at the park’s Ozark Highlands Theater.

The event will feature music and dance performed by veteran musicians, dancers, storytellers and youth stringbands from the Mountain View area. Performances will be from 7 to 9:30 p.m. each evening.