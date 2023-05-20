The Ozark Folk Center Jubilee begins Friday

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Ozark Folk Center State Park will celebrate its 50th anniversary with the O.F.C. Jubilee Friday and Saturday at the park’s Ozark Highlands Theater.
The event will feature music and dance performed by veteran musicians, dancers, storytellers and youth stringbands from the Mountain View area. Performances will be from 7 to 9:30 p.m. each evening.
Friday night’s performers will feature Twang, Harmony, Mulligan Stew, Dave Smith, Whoa Mule and the O.F.C. Square Dancers.
On Saturday there will be performances by Clancey Ferguson-Stewart, The Leatherwoods, Carolyn Carter, Adam Fudge Whoa Mule and the O.F.C. Square Dancers.
The theater box office will open at 5 p.m. and doors will open at 6 p.m.
Admission is $13 for adults, $6 for children or $32 for family single-day passes and season passes will be honored during the event. Season passes are $79 for adults and $39 for children. Taxes and fees will be applied. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/437bupf.
The Ozark Folk Center Park is located at 1032 Park Ave. in Mountain View.
