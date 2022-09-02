The Pink Palace Crafts Fair turns 50

Visitors stroll through a variety of booths at an earlier Pink Palace Crafts Fair. This year’s event is scheduled for Sept. 23-25 at Audubon Park, 4145 Southern Ave. in east Memphis.

 Courtesy of Pink Palace Crafts Fair

MEMPHIS — The Friends of the Pink Palace, the volunteer organization for the Museum of Science and History, has announced that the 50th annual Pink Palace Crafts Fair will take place Sept. 23-25 at Audubon Park in east Memphis on the corner of Southern and Perkins Extended across the street from Theater Memphis. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 23-24 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept 25.

First held in 1973, the inaugural fair featured around 30 craftsmen set up on the lawn in front of the Pink Palace on Central Avenue. Over the next two decades, the crafts fair grew into a major event with added fine craftsmen, traditional craft demonstrations, music, children’s activities and traditional cooking demonstrations.