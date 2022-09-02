The Pink Palace Crafts Fair turns 50

MEMPHIS — The Friends of the Pink Palace, the volunteer organization for the Museum of Science and History, has announced that the 50th annual Pink Palace Crafts Fair will take place Sept. 23-25 at Audubon Park in east Memphis on the corner of Southern and Perkins Extended across the street from Theater Memphis. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 23-24 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept 25.
First held in 1973, the inaugural fair featured around 30 craftsmen set up on the lawn in front of the Pink Palace on Central Avenue. Over the next two decades, the crafts fair grew into a major event with added fine craftsmen, traditional craft demonstrations, music, children’s activities and traditional cooking demonstrations.
When the museum grounds couldn’t contain the turnout, it was moved to Audubon Park. According to MoSH, it is now the largest juried arts and crafts fair in the mid-south.
“Our fair has something for everyone – fine crafts artists, historic crafts demonstrations, family-friendly performances on stage, hands-on learning, kids’ activities, and of course, lots of shopping,” Pam Dickey, chair of the Pink Palace Crafts Fair said in the announcement. “We’re expecting around 150 artists from around the country to join us this year.”
Visitors will find a variety of eclectic pottery, jewelry, two-dimensional art, glass, wood, leather, sculpture, fiber and more. Adding a festival feel are demonstrations by master craftsmen and live music. Food and drink vendors, including craft beer and wine, will be on hand with treats and beverages.
Kids can visit a petting zoo, ride the choo-choo train that circles the park, take a pony ride or try the climbing wall.
In celebration of the 50th anniversary, the MoSH exhibits staff has created a special exhibit, which will open Sept. 17 at the museum and feature the history of the crafts fair as well as photos of the fair through the years and examples of crafts fair artists’ work. Documents from the first crafts fair chairman, Laura Powell, will also be displayed in the exhibit.
All proceeds from the Pink Palace Crafts Fair benefit the Museum of Science and History, as the Pink Palace is now known.
