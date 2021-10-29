JONESBORO — Arkansas State University’s Homecoming Week, with a theme of “The Show Goes On,” will begin Monday.
The 10 members of the homecoming court will be introduced that day with the homecoming king and queen to be announced during the pregame Court presentation on Nov. 6.
Highlights throughout the week will include banner and door decorating competitions to begin Monday at the Reng Student Union.
Also on Monday from 9 until 11:45 a.m., a “Supermarket Sweep” food drive will challenge students and organizations to create television-themed structures using canned and non-perishable food items. Judging will be at noon and food items will go to the A-State Food Pantry.
Students will also enjoy a 7 to 10 p.m. dance party at Red WOLF Center, culminating with the announcement of the Homecoming Court.
A “Criminal Minds Murder Mystery Show,” will be 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in Centennial Hall of the Student Union.
On Wednesday, the “Red Wolves Got Talent” showcase will be 7 to 10 p.m. on the Heritage Plaza lawn adjacent to the Union. Top performers will be chosen to perform at Friday Night Lights and the newly selected Mr. and Miss Black Student Association will be announced.
Voting for Homecoming king and queen will be online from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday.
Also on Thursday, the “Channel Surfing” Homecoming parade will roll at 5:30 p.m. displaying TV-themed floats, vehicles or walking crews.
An unveiling ceremony for the Lt. Col. Frederick C. Turner Jr. Military Science Building will be 2 p.m. Friday.
Friday Night Lights will be 7 to 10 p.m. at the corner of Honors Avenue and University Loop East featuring the traditional bonfire and the Yell Like Hell competition.
Homecoming Week culminates on Nov. 6 when the Red Wolves take on Appalachian State in a game nationally televised by ESPN+. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Centennial Bank Stadium.
ROTC’s Hall of Heroes induction ceremony will start at 9 a.m. Nov. 6 in the Turner Military Science Building and Pack Preview, for prospective undergraduate students, will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Welcome Center.
The Strong-Turner Alumni Chapter scholarship reception will start at 10 a.m. in the Spring River Room of the Reng Union, followed by the Alumni Band Reunion and Honors College 40th anniversary kickoff tailgate.
Several other organizations will host tailgates and social activities.
Other alumni activities set for the week include the 50-year reunion for the graduating classes of 1970-71, a baseball program alumni game and reunion, and an ROTC social on Friday.
The distinguished alumni of 2021, George R. Cotton Sr. of Pine Bluff, Rickey L. Miles of Jonesboro and Dennis Zolper of Jonesboro will be recognized at halftime.
For more details and updates, check the A-State campus calendar.
