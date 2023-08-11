The Sound to perform Sunday in Salem

SALEM — Salem Praise and Worship Fellowship, 682 U.S. 62 West in the former Skyvue Center will host an evening of gospel music at 6 p.m. Sunday featuring the gospel group, The Sound.
The Sound is a Dove Award-winning band comprised of Rob Mills and his sons, Levi and Jacob. According to a press release, the group has performed live for thousands and, through television and social media, has entertained millions.
Rob Mills grew up in the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina where he often played and sang bluegrass music with his dad. He moved to Nashville in the mid-1980s and took a job as a touring utility player. He became a Christian in 1989 and, after a two-year stint as the lead singer of The Sound, he moved to Michigan and retired from touring.
Mills worked for 15 years as a minister of music starting in 1996. He and his sons began performing as a father-son trio in 2017 and decided to re-launch The Sound as a new variant of Christian music.
Levi is the lead singer for the group while Jacob Mills is the guitar player and utility musician.
The group has had four consecutive chart-topping songs and five Dove Award nominations. Their latest album, God Is Real, released in 2022, won a Dove Award for Country Album of the Year.
Salem Praise and Worship Fellowship is on the hill in the Skyvue Center at the rear of the parking lot. For more information call the pastor Tom Doty at 870-926-9934. A love offering will be taken. Attendees are encouraged to come early for the best seating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.