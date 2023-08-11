The Sound to perform Sunday in Salem

The Sound (from left), Jacob, Levi and Rob Mills, will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday evening at Salem Praise and Worship Fellowship, 682 U.S. 62 West in Salem.

 Submitted photo

SALEM — Salem Praise and Worship Fellowship, 682 U.S. 62 West in the former Skyvue Center will host an evening of gospel music at 6 p.m. Sunday featuring the gospel group, The Sound.

The Sound is a Dove Award-winning band comprised of Rob Mills and his sons, Levi and Jacob. According to a press release, the group has performed live for thousands and, through television and social media, has entertained millions.