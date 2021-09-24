NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Thea Foundation has announced the 2021-22 scholarship competition will more than double the amount granted to Arkansas high school seniors from 2020-21.
The Foundation will continue to offer 36 scholarships, with an increase in offerings from $80,000 to $219,000.
For the 2021-22 competition, all submissions in all categories will be conducted online. There will now be only five categories, visual arts, performing arts and creative writing with 10 scholarships each, and film and fashion design with three scholarships each.
In celebration of the foundation’s 20th anniversary and as a nod to the challenges faced in 2020-21, the scholarship theme will be “Reflection/Refraction.”
Thea scholarships are awarded solely on talent, never on test scores, GPAs or intent to major in the arts.
Scholarships can travel to any college, but if the student chooses to attend one of the foundation’s education partners, including almost every four-year college and many two-year colleges in Arkansas, the scholarship could be matched with more scholarship money.
Furthermore, Thea scholarships are open to all Arkansas high school seniors from public, private and charter schools, homeschooled seniors and those seeking their GED.
First-place winners will be awarded $10,000.
Complete rules, qualification guidelines and registration forms are available at www.theafoundation.org/scholarships.
Deadlines for 2022 competitions are performing arts, Jan. 14; visual arts, Jan. 21; creative writing, Jan. 28; film, Feb. 4; and fashion design, Feb. 11. All deadlines end at noon on the date listed.
Slam poetry entries will compete for scholarships in either performing arts or creative writing.
Virtual Q&A sessions for the competitions will be available beginning in October. Teachers, parents and students can register on the website for a date that best suits their schedule.
