THIDA — The community of Thida in Independence County will hold a Centennial Celebration on Oct. 22. The day will feature old-fashioned kids’ games beginning at noon led by Diamond T 4H members, wagon rides and horseshoes. A lunch of barbecue, baked beans, coleslaw and homemade desserts will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. by the Thida Community Center Board.
Heirlooms from Thida, Union Hill, Bailey and Liberty Hill will be on display. A skit, “How Thida was Named,” will be performed at 1:30 p.m. with cast members who are descendants of those who organized the community in 1922.
The post office will cancel stamped envelopes with a drawing of Mrs. Rae Burrow Stewart who was the longest-serving postmaster of 36 years. Thida postcards will be available to purchase.
Souvenir “Thida Happenings” newspapers featuring articles from 1907 to the present will be available. It will include articles written announcing the openings of post offices in Union Hill, Bailey and Thida.
Other memorabilia available will be a color book with pictures from the area, with the history of each picture, which will be included in a kids’ souvenir bag; 100-year Thida buttons; bookmarks; and dog tags. Thida Centennial Celebration T-shirts will be on sale.
The Believers gospel band will perform at 2 p.m.
