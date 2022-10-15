THIDA — The community of Thida in Independence County will hold a Centennial Celebration on Oct. 22. The day will feature old-fashioned kids’ games beginning at noon led by Diamond T 4H members, wagon rides and horseshoes. A lunch of barbecue, baked beans, coleslaw and homemade desserts will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. by the Thida Community Center Board.

Heirlooms from Thida, Union Hill, Bailey and Liberty Hill will be on display. A skit, “How Thida was Named,” will be performed at 1:30 p.m. with cast members who are descendants of those who organized the community in 1922.