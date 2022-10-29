JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will offer a class this month to help participants write a great resumé.
“Resume Dos and Don’ts” will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the Round Room. This program is open to everyone with no registration required.
“I will have a PowerPoint presentation that will go over what makes a bad, good and great resumé,” CCJPL Adult Services staff member Lauren Rose said. She will also review resumés and cover letters.
A list of library books and eBooks on resumé writing is posted on www .libraryinjonesboro.org.
The library is teaming up with Arkansas PBS to host Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive, a tribute to Fred Rogers and his example of being a caring neighbor.
Between Nov. 5-30, members of the community are asked to donate new or gently worn sweaters, as well as other cold-weather clothing. Sweaters collected will be distributed by various local charities.
Other November activities include Wild Tales at 10 a.m. each first Saturday, hosted by the Forrest L. Woods Nature Center and featuring a nature-themed storytime.
Library storytimes are held at 10 a.m. in the Children’s Library. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, Family Storytime offers a special theme to the stories and crafts and on Thursdays and Fridays, Tiny Tales incorporates songs, stories and playtime for babies up to 24 months old.
After-School Hangouts are from 4-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. These drop-in events offer themed activities based on science, technology, engineering, art and math.
No storytimes are scheduled the week of Thanksgiving when the Children’s Library will host a Fall Break Stay-Cation.
The library will be closed Nov 24 -25 in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday.
For more information, visit the library website or call 870-935-5133.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.